V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

