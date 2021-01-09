V Systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.41 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. V Systems has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00109057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00053200 BTC.

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems' official website is www.v.systems . V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

