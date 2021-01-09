Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Shares Up 1.8%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 279,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 242,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Valens Groworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

