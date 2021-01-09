Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $0.82

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Validity has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $14,890.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00700244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00052486 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,208,073 coins and its circulating supply is 4,191,568 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

