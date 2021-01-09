VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.08. 74,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 82,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.81% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

