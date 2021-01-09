VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.80

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $27.83. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 25,281 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

