VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.94

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and traded as high as $52.01. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF shares last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 119,832 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 835.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 159,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

