VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.90. 1,509,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

