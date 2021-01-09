VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $32.90. 1,509,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

