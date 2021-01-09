VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $68.28 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $68.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

