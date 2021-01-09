VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.07. 1,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.31% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

