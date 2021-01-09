Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.35 and last traded at $76.36. 483,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 921,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,804,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

