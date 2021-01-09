Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 752,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 663,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

