Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $350.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.