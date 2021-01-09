Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Hits $144,499.62

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $144,499.62 and approximately $165,110.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.