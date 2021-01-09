Velas Market Capitalization Tops $67.90 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000874 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

