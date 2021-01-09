Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) (LON:VEND) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) (LON:VEND) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.41.

Ventus VCT D (VEND.L) Company Profile (LON:VEND)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

