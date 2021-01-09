Venus Price Reaches $4.16 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Venus has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00010093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.23 or 0.99687594 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.