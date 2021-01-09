Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $2.77 million and $362,727.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00104998 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00247950 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000153 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002355 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

