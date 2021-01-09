Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $249.15 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 109.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $249.15 million and $19.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00417521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 180.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,416,403,743 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

