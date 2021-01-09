VeriBlock Hits Market Cap of $6.58 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $2,925.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00695993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00216387 BTC.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 971,828,526 coins and its circulating supply is 693,839,167 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

