Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vericel reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

