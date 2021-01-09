VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $350,518.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 52.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.47 or 0.99835587 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043992 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,361,578 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

