VeriME Price Down 14.7% This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.04627900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

