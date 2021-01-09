VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.17 or 0.02813197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012054 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

