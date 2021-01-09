Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.54.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $1,705,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.90. 626,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.01. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.