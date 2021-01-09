Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.07 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $23.07 million and $38,173.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $10.73 or 0.00026616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 176.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

