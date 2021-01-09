Veros (VRS) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 147.7% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $216,176.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

