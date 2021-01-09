Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $11.62 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $314,150.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

