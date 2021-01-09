Viberate (VIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Viberate token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.