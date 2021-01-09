Vid (VI) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $26,221.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

