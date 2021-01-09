VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.0460 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $145,504.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

