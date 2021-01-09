VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

