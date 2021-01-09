Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Achieves $110,427.94

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $110,427.94 and $9,425.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

