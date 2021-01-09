Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

