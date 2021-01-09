Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

