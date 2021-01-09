Virtacoin (VTA) Market Capitalization Hits $1,257.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.