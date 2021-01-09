VNX Exchange Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,462.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $37,462.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00107104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00698524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00051797 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

