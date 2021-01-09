Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.5325 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

