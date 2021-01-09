Vodi X Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded up 124.7% against the US dollar. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Vodi X has a total market cap of $443,147.09 and $2,633.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00107960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00700070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00217735 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X's official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X's official website is vodix.io .

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit.

