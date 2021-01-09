Voise Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $111.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 96.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Voise has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Voise has a total market capitalization of $226,447.88 and approximately $111.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voise token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.78 or 0.04078577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00291947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Voise

VOISE is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

