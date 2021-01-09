Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €172.07 ($202.43).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €146.46 ($172.31) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.