Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.63 ($73.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

ETR:VNA traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €57.62 ($67.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vonovia SE has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

