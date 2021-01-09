vSlice (VSL) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $26,977.73 and approximately $769.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, vSlice has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice (VSL) is a token. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.