W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.12. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 39,237,237 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

