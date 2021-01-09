Wagerr Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $12,474.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006018 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,987,837 coins and its circulating supply is 195,608,223 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.