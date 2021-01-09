Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE:WD opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,519. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.