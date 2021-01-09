Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.28. Approximately 1,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.71 million and a PE ratio of -288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.00.

Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WFC)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

