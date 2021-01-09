Wanchain Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $66.68 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

