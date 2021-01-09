Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.92 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin. Wanchain has a market cap of $68.15 million and $7.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.