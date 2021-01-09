Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.24

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $19.53. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 66,191 shares traded.

WSBF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

